Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Short Interest Down 18.0% in February

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 215,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 177.0 days.

ASGTF stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.74. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

