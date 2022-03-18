Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $280.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.41. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altimmune will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Altimmune by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after acquiring an additional 897,523 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Altimmune by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,978,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altimmune by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Altimmune by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after buying an additional 1,490,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altimmune by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 816,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

