Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Announces Earnings Results

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 58.85% and a negative net margin of 169.03%.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54.

ALPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier acquired 112,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $799,921.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

