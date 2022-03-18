Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,670.00 at Tigress Financial

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Tigress Financial from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GOOGL. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,384.16.

Alphabet stock traded up $25.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,701.99. 62,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,714. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,691.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2,805.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,996.09 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The firm had revenue of $61.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 117.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube; subscription-based products; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in-app purchases and digital content.

