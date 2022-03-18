Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Stephens

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Stephens from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 82.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of Alpha Teknova stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. Alpha Teknova has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90.

Alpha Teknova ( NASDAQ:TKNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Teknova will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 424,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 100,223 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Alpha Teknova by 66.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 366,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 145,885 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,521,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Alpha Teknova by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 45,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Alpha Teknova by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 264,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 40,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

