Allied Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,742,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,049,000 after purchasing an additional 730,744 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15,166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 438,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 436,035 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,894,000 after purchasing an additional 276,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,838,000.

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.73. 519,371 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.77. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

