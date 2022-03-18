Allied Investment Advisors LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 650.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded down $3.13 on Friday, hitting $245.93. The stock had a trading volume of 23,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,533. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.44 and a twelve month high of $250.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In related news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

