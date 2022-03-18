Allied Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,084 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,353 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 2.4% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in FedEx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 112.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in FedEx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 35.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.91.

Shares of FDX traded down $11.14 on Friday, reaching $216.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.49. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.