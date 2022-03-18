Allied Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide accounts for 2.1% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,664,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,057,000 after purchasing an additional 174,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:OTIS traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.18. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $65.64 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.