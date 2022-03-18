Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Receives €250.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €249.83 ($274.54).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALV shares. Barclays set a €240.00 ($263.74) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($267.03) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC set a €281.00 ($308.79) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($302.20) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($280.22) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of Allianz stock traded up €6.95 ($7.64) on Thursday, hitting €215.85 ($237.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,695 shares. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($183.85) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($227.25). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €216.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €205.78.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.