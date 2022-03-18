Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Receives €250.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €249.83 ($274.54).
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALV shares. Barclays set a €240.00 ($263.74) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($267.03) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC set a €281.00 ($308.79) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($302.20) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($280.22) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.
Shares of Allianz stock traded up €6.95 ($7.64) on Thursday, hitting €215.85 ($237.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,695 shares. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($183.85) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($227.25). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €216.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €205.78.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
