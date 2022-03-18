Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ADS. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.08.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.56. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $53.30 and a 1-year high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems ( NYSE:ADS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.30 million. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase 200,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,671 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,450,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,876,000 after purchasing an additional 812,699 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 668.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 667,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,341,000 after purchasing an additional 580,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,328,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

