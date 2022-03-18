Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Holdings Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Allegion stock opened at $117.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $106.83 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.22.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

