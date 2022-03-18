Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) PT Raised to C$65.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets to C$65.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANCTF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

ANCTF stock opened at $41.54 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0863 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.