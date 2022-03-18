Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $180.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BABA. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Argus cut shares of Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.12.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $100.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.05 and a 200-day moving average of $136.95. The company has a market capitalization of $272.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,065,083,000 after purchasing an additional 591,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after purchasing an additional 81,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

