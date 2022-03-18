Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director James P. Cain Sells 425 Shares

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,388,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,536. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.91 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARE. TheStreet cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

