Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.67.

AA stock opened at $80.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 2.28.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

In other Alcoa news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

