Alan J. Stock Purchases 5,000 Shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Stock

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) Chairman Alan J. Stock acquired 5,000 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $166,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ACNB stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,645. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. ACNB Co. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. ACNB’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ACNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ACNB by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of ACNB by 157.1% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 138,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,709 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ACNB by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ACNB in the second quarter worth about $3,381,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ACNB by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

