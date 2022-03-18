Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Director Sells $227,780.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total value of $227,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.62. 3,895,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.48. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $120.68.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,415 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.