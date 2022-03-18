Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

Shares of ABNB opened at $157.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.30 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.40. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($10.88) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,747 shares of company stock worth $22,703,102 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.