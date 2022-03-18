Aion Market Capitalization Tops $42.02 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, Aion has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $42.02 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0838 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,547.26 or 1.00069413 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00068010 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.36 or 0.00235334 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00011356 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.61 or 0.00272971 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00129644 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003763 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00030899 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

