Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading 10.7% Higher

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) traded up 10.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.85. 12,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,064,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on API shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.
The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Agora by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 28,385 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,441,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Agora by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after buying an additional 564,362 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.
Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
