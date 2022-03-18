Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading 10.7% Higher

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) traded up 10.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.85. 12,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,064,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on API shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 43.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Agora by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 28,385 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,441,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Agora by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after buying an additional 564,362 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

