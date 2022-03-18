Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,080,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,856,000 after acquiring an additional 46,878 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,537,000 after buying an additional 324,292 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 61,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 31,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter.

AGIO stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

