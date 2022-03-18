Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AFN. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Ag Growth International from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.00.

Shares of AFN opened at C$41.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$784.84 million and a PE ratio of 83.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$25.85 and a 1 year high of C$48.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently 120.24%.

Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

