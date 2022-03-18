Aflac Incorporated to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Aflac in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AFL. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

NYSE:AFL opened at $62.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.07. Aflac has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $66.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,277. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Aflac by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,324,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,325,000 after buying an additional 28,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Aflac by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after buying an additional 125,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 289.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

