Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.5% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Stryker by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 110,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $264.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $227.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.42.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.09.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

