Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,162 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 128,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32.

