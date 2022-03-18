Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 68 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 772,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,104 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $178.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $164.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

