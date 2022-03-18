Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

Shares of AVGO opened at $602.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $584.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $561.77. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.