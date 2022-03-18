Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 56,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $106.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.10 and a 200 day moving average of $107.56. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $88.83 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

