Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 806,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 5,842,898 shares.The stock last traded at $4.82 and had previously closed at $4.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEG shares. Bank of America upgraded Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.32.

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,659,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after acquiring an additional 229,109 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 115,664,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

