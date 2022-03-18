Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given New €4.70 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.32.

Shares of AEG opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Aegon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 115,664,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,381,000 after buying an additional 3,657,900 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Aegon by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,370,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,533,000 after buying an additional 24,851 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,438,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after buying an additional 153,731 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Aegon by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,148,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after buying an additional 122,497 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aegon by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,659,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after buying an additional 229,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

