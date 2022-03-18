Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) CEO Buys $71,640.62 in Stock

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 34,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $71,640.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AGLE opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGLE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

