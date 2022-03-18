AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DWMC) Stock Price Up 1.5%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DWMC – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.10 and last traded at $35.10. Approximately 356 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.59.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35.
