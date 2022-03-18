AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 368,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,756,000 after buying an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.00. The company had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,438. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $73.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.94.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

