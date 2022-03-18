AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,900,000 after buying an additional 49,786 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,327,000 after buying an additional 192,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,189,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.73. 30,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,532,048. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.88. The firm has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.35.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

