AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $6.29 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 227,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 30,260 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.67. 19,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,538. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.15. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $137.17 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

