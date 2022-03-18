AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOR. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 96.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.40. The company had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,571. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $51.61 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.91.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.