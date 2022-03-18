AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $391,786,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,168 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,869,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,661,000 after purchasing an additional 210,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,337,000 after purchasing an additional 188,427 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,340. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.52.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

