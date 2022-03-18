AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 710 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIOG traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,626. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $200.02 and a 52 week high of $249.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.21.

