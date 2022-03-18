AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 64,578 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,578 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 0.7% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $11,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.03. 13,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,479. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.65 and a 52-week high of $81.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average of $77.02.

