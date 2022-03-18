AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 525 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,884. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.95.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.