Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $550.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $680.00 to $550.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $653.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $444.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $576.99. Adobe has a 1 year low of $407.94 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $209.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

