Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $625.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $725.00 to $625.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $653.78.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $444.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $576.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a 52-week low of $407.94 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

