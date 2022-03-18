adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €300.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($329.67) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($318.68) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €353.00 ($387.91) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($351.65) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($263.74) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €300.00 ($329.67) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €304.06 ($334.13).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €214.15 ($235.33) on Tuesday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($220.89). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €230.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €258.83.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

