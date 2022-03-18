Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 2.5% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total transaction of $1,776,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.10. The company had a trading volume of 77,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,793. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.13 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $202.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $334.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.47.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

