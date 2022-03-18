Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.11.

NYSE ACN opened at $319.50 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.13 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.69. The firm has a market cap of $201.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

