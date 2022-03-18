Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $10.610-$10.810 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $319.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.47. Accenture has a 1-year low of $261.13 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $201.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,011,811.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $223,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $684,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Accenture by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 90,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,356,000 after buying an additional 68,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.63.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

