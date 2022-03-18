Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Stock Price Down 4.1% Following Insider Selling

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.1% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.61. 13,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 249,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Specifically, insider Derek Harmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,230 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACEL. Macquarie upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 109.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. 38.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

