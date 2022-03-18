ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) CEO Scott B. Salmirs Sells 8,747 Shares

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $397,113.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ABM Industries stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.64. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $54.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.22.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ABM Industries by 75.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 164,051 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ABM Industries by 42.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ABM Industries by 152.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 20,388 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in ABM Industries by 101.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 107,277.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
