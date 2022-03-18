ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) CEO Scott B. Salmirs Sells 8,747 Shares

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $397,113.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ABM Industries stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.64. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $54.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ABM Industries by 75.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 164,051 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ABM Industries by 42.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ABM Industries by 152.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 20,388 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in ABM Industries by 101.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 107,277.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

About ABM Industries (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.