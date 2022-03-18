Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 294,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 904,401 shares.The stock last traded at $23.81 and had previously closed at $23.97.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

